Ardler Primary six pupils raise almost £1,000 for Dundee Foodbank

Ardler Primary pupils have done their bit for their community after raising an impressive amount for Dundee Foodbank.

P6 pupils have been working alongside the Guildry in Dundee to raise money for a chosen charity.

Pupils Isla McCash, Ruaridh Gibson and Kian Williamson said: “Our class has been taking part in the Guildry Enterprise Project since January.

“We were given a budget of £200 from the Guildry fund and had to use this to make a profit, which would benefit a local charitable cause. We wanted to help Dundee Foodbank.

“Initially, we wanted to make jam, in order to stick with Dundee’s rich heritage of jute, jam and journalism.

“Closer to the end of our project, we were lucky enough to be visited by Derek Shaw who used to manage the Keiller’s factory in Dundee, and he shared his expertise and advice with us.

“After undertaking financial and market research, however, we realised that making and selling our own preserves wouldn’t be profitable, so we had to explore different avenues.

“We reached out to many local companies and received countless donations for the raffle that we organised,” the pupils added.

“It turned into a massive success and lots of people bought our raffle tickets.

“We really enjoyed taking part in the project and we learned lots of new things. We developed our skills in numeracy, literacy and art, and now have a better idea of how businesses are run.

“We managed to raise £915 for Dundee Foodbank and are so proud of everything that we achieved. Our teacher, Miss Clark, is also very proud of us and the effort we put into our project.

“When things didn’t go to plan, we managed to reflect and create solutions.

“This will help us in lots of aspects of life, in and out of school.

“We have lots of people to thank for the success of our project, but we’d like to mention Raymie Forbes, Kerrie Aldo, Carol McCabe, Derek Shaw, Ian Fraser, Charlie Khan’s, Gill Young (The Shack Street Food) Jane and Bob Allen, Kelly Kyle, Nicole Vasey, Carol Irvine and the pupils, parents, carers and community members of Ardler.”