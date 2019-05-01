Primary schools raise cash for Dundee foodbank

Youngsters from Camperdown and St Clement’s primary schools have been doing their bit for charity.
The schools held a dress-down day when instead of donating money, the pupils brought in tins of food.
The donations, which filled three cars, went to Food for Thought Dundee, a non-profit alternative to foodbanks.
Samantha Roberts, from Food for Thought, said: “We are over the moon and can’t thank the schools enough.
“It was amazing and really generous – we got three cars full of food.”
She added the supplies would last for five or six weeks.
Speaking on behalf of both schools, Camper-down Primary head teacher Nicola Weryk said: “The pupils did very well. We really did have a lot of donations.”
She said the idea came from a member of the school’s parents group who is involved with the charity.