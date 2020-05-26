Primary school transforms outside railings into gallery of teachers and staff to stay connected with pupils

Teachers and staff at a city primary school have come up with a picture perfect way to stay connected with pupils during the lockdown.

St Ninian’s RC Primary School, Menzieshill, has unveiled pictures of members of staff along with supportive messages on the school railings for pupils in the local community to see.

Laura Lowden, depute head at the school, said the concept was unveiled last week and has already gone down well with pupils both past and present.

She said she hopes pupils will join in by adding their own messages to classmates who they won’t have seen since lockdown measures were introduced.

Laura, who is currently working out of a shared facility at Tayview Primary School, said: “We had seen something similar being done down south.

“We wanted to reach out to our kids at the school, we got pictures of janitors, nursery staff and teachers who also added messages to go along with their pictures.

“The reaction from the local community has been so sweet, we have had former pupils and parents saying it was great idea.”

As well as continuing online learning with the pupils Laura and the staff said this will add an additional “wee connection” while children are out out on their daily exercise.

She added: “From the hub we’ve still got a small pocket of St Ninian pupils here whose parents are key workers.

“Unfortunately they haven’t been able to see all of their class mates so we’re hoping pupils will also add messages and pictures onto the gates.”

As well as the collage at the school, the teachers have been using the video-sharing website and mobile app, TikTok, to interact with the kids.

She added: “We’ve got Harris Academy pupils studying in the hub and they said the one dancing video was brilliant so we’ve maybe got a wee bit of street cred there.”

Laura also praised her colleagues who have all been working hard to support staff and pupils where they can.

She added: “This is a difficult period for everyone especially the P7 pupils who would be getting ready to leave the school for good.

“Through the wonders of technology we are working on something for them at the moment to mark this occasion.”