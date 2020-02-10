Primary school children from across Dundee take part in Scottish country dance festival

Primary school kids were stripping the willow and reeling for Jeannie at the annual Scottish country dance festival.

Youngsters from schools around the city got together at Fintry Primary to take part in a military two step and enjoy everyone’s favourite, a classic Gay Gordons.

The festival was organised by Dundee Active Schools and everyone got on board to enjoy the ceilidh music.

The schools took part in a parade round the hall at the start of the sessions which featured many colourful and striking banners made or supplied by the pupils themselves.

Jen Quinton, Active Schools co-ordinator for the Harris cluster, said: “This festival is our way of celebrating Burns Night, as well as enjoying physical activity.

“It is great to get all the schools together to celebrate Scottish culture and also get the kids doing exercise.

“Hopefully when they are older and go to weddings they will think back and remember the dances they learned at primary school.

“Scottish country dancing is still maybe not considered very cool and when the kids come in to start with you can see them frowning.

“However, in no time at all they get involved and they absolutely love it.

“They realise that it is actually a lot of fun, plus they are getting their heart rate up and doing a lot of exercise without even realising it.

“They also learn that a lot of the dance moves are skills such as side-steps they already do in other sports.

“The only difference is they are doing it to music.”

Jen added: “It’s not a competition and there are no prizes – it is just a fantastic chance for kids to get together and have fun while keeping active.”