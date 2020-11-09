Primary and secondary schools record new cases of Covid-19 in Fife, as senior Dundee pupil tests positive

Close contacts have been asked to isolate after at least 15 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Tayside and Fife schools – as a nursery school closes due to staff shortages.

Torryburn Primary School is one of 11 schools in Fife to record new cases of the virus.

NHS Fife have confirmed two new positive cases associated with the school. The school’s nursery was closed on Monday morning as a result of “staff shortages”, the council said.

However it remains unclear whether the closure is related to coronavirus cases.

Schools and Nurseries Update – 9th November 2020 Our Public Health Test and Protect team is carrying out COVID-19 contact tracing at the following schools in the NHS Fife area. 📲https://t.co/yxuV8J4GQW pic.twitter.com/pqK8Y22dbI — NHS Fife (@nhsfife) November 9, 2020

Single cases were detected at Pathhead Primary School, Kirkcaldy, St Columba’s RC Primary School, in Cupar, Kinglassie Primary School and St Columba’s High School, Dunfermline.

There have also been two further cases at Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy, taking the total number of positive cases there since the start of term to five.

St Andrew’s RC High School, also in Kirkcaldy, has recorded a further case of Covid-19 – resulting in a cumulative figure of three since schools returned in October.

Meanwhile two people linked with Auchmuty High School, in Glenrothes, and individuals at Lochgelly High School, Levenmouth Academy, Buckhaven and St Columba’s High School in Dunfermline, tested positive for the virus.

NHS Fife also confirmed a single case associated with a nursery class at Pitcoudie Primary School in Glenrothes.

In all cases, pupils were in school during their infectious period. However, NHS Fife said this does not automatically mean there is evidence of transmission within the schools.

A case has also been confirmed in a senior pupil attending Grove Academy, in Dundee.

Close contacts of the S6 pupil have been identified and asked to isolate for a fortnight – returning to school on November 19.

Rector Graham Hutton wrote to reassure parents on Monday morning.

He said: “Please be assured that if you have not been contacted individually, your child has not been identified as a contact of the case, and they can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.

“I recognise that this information may be concerning to you. Please be assured that Grove Academy remains open.

“The school is working in partnership with NHS Tayside, Public Health Scotland and Dundee City Council Children and Families Service.”