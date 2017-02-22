Primark has recalled a Walking Dead t-shirt over accusations of racism

Primark has pulled a t-shirt inspired by TV show The Walking Dead after complaints of racism.

The white t-shirt has the words “eeny meeny miny moe” as well as a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire emblazoned on it.

How pathetic has the world become when @Primark have removed this t-shirt from sale over claims of racism. #pathetic #stupid #walkingdead pic.twitter.com/bwpFDhM4IX — Stuart Franklin (@SuperStu77) February 21, 2017

It comes from a scene in the show where character Negan chooses which of his victims to kill with the “eeny meeny miny moe” rhyme, clutching that particular weapon.

Here’s the clip to give you a bit of context, but be warned: it’s not for the fainthearted. Remember, this is a horror show about zombies, not the Teletubbies.

When Ian Lucraft saw the t-shirt in Sheffield, he complained directly to Primark’s chief executive Paul Marchant in a letter he then circulated amongst various newspapers.

Lucraft wrote: “We were shocked when we came face to face with a new t-shirt with a racially explicit graphic and text. It was fantastically offensive and I can only assume that no-one in the process of ordering it knew what they were doing or were aware of its subliminal messages.

“The slogan is ‘Eeeny meenie miny moe…’ It stops there, but of course we all know what the original said: ‘catch a n***** by his toe.’”

In The Walking Dead, the character played by Jeff Dean Morgan says “tiger” instead of the racial slur, but Primark has still subsequently recalled the t-shirt.

In a statement, the discount store said: “The t-shirt in question is licensed merchandise for the U.S. television series, The Walking Dead, and the quote and image are taken directly from the show. Any offence caused by its design was wholly unintentional and Primark sincerely apologises for this.

“Primark has removed the product from sale.”