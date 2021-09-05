‘Pricing error’ blamed after Dundee mum charged £10 more online for school hoodie

A uniform supplier has said a pricing error is to blame after a Dundee mum was charged £10 more for an item online compared to the in-store price.

Jacqui Rachwal, from Ardler, shelled out £58 for two St Paul’s RC Academy hoodies which she bought online from BE Uniforms.

Due to a delivery delay which meant they would not arrive in time for her son’s first day, she bought another in-store at the Dundee branch at Meadowside.

But she was surprised to be charged £19 for the exact same item at the shop – £10 less than what she paid for them online.

“No way it should be that price”

She said: “I purchased two hoodies from the online store and was charged £29 each.

“They were not going to arrive in time so I went to the store in Dundee to find the same hoodie in the same size was only £19.

“I asked the in-store about the difference and even they said there’s no way it should be that price.

“I would never would have known (about the price discrepancy) if I hadn’t gone into the shop.”

After contacting the company, Jacqui was refunded for the pricing error. But the mum wants other St Paul’s parents to be aware that they could have been overcharged.

She said: “A lot of people don’t have the time to go into the shop, so they wouldn’t notice the difference.

“A friend of mine ordered the jumper online and she paid £29 as well. I’ve asked the school to put a notification out on the school webpage as I would want people to know.”

“We are not here to rip people off”

A spokesman for BE Uniforms put the price discrepancy down to a simple mistake and said there was no intention to mislead customers.

The online price has been amended and the item is now priced at £19.

The company spokesman said: “It was priced wrong, it was an error on our part.

“If it’s been a pricing discrepancy it’s not an issue at all for anybody to bring it back and get a refund. We are not here to rip people off and if it has been a mistake, it’s more than easy to rectify it.”