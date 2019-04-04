Previously free Brechin Castle Centre reopens with entry fee of £7 per child

Bosses at a previously free visitor attraction have defended the decision to charge families up to £7 per child for entry.

Brechin Castle Centre re-opened on Monday following an extensive five-month refurbishment, including a new fairy trail and maze for children, seating area and toilet facilities.

But to enter, visitors now have to pay £7 for children over the age of two, and £5 for adults and children aged over 14. The charges were criticised by several people online, who claimed they could no longer afford to visit the park.

Julie Alexander visited with her two children this week.

She said: “I got an unpleasant surprise when I saw the prices but had promised the kids, and my daughter was excited about the fairy trail, so I grudgingly paid the £19 for the three of us.”

“We did have a fun afternoon and were impressed with the new attractions, but we certainly can’t afford to go back on a regular basis.

“I appreciate that they have invested a lot of money that they need to recoup, but in my opinion the high prices will put a lot of people off going, which is a shame as the new equipment is all really good.

“We won’t be back as much as I’d like to.”

Yvonne Ritchie, managing director of the centre, said: “We reopened the park on Monday, having been closed for approximately five months.

“In that time, an investment of £250,000 was made by upgrading and adding various new things for families and children to do.

“These include a fairy trail, a maze, a sledge run and a giant sand pit. We have refurbished and upgraded our farm-themed courtyard and also created a new catering unit and seating area, as well as additional toilet facilities.

“Prior to opening on Monday, the park had no admission fee.

“Previously, as the park was free, we did not allow picnics, but people can now take picnics with them.

“All prices are currently displayed on the way in to the park prior to entry and we have various family ticket options available.”

Ms Ritchie added that the new charges and updated information would be uploaded to the centre’s website by the end of the week.