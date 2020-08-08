Prevent Dundee’s young workforce from becoming ‘lost generation’ says Labour councillor

Dundee could face a “forgotten generation” of unemployed youngsters if more is not done to address job shortages in the city.

That’s the claim of a senior councillor who believes that new money-saving proposals to encourage more long-serving public sector staff to take voluntary redundancy should include guarantees that new roles will be created for school and university-leavers.

The plan, which will be discussed at the council’s recovery sub-committee, would mean the current package on offer to staff who accept insolvency would double.

It is hoped that, while this would cost more money individually, it would attract more people and therefore save the authority more cash in the long-run.

Opposition leader Kevin Keenan, however, has said the changes should also include measures which would increase job opportunities – he has described this as a “one person out, one new youth opportunity” plan.

The Labour councillor, who represents the Strathmartine ward, said: “The report has a few warm words about creating opportunities for young people. It is our intention to move an amendment to strengthen these proposals by setting a target on jobs for young Dundonians.

“We don’t want to see a forgotten generation here in Dundee. Many of our young people will have already taken the bitter blow of having their exam results unfairly downgraded by the SQA, affecting future opportunities.

“We are also all expecting a considerable downturn in the economy as we see and hear of job losses reported daily further limiting their opportunity.”

The Labour group will table an amendment off the back of their plan and are urging the chamber to support them.

Mr Keenan added: “In order to gain political support, we will of course compromise however I would hope we would all wish to maximise these new jobs.

“I would ask the other councillors on the committee to consider that Dundonians are decent people and many of them would consider going early from the world of work, if it provided a future for a young person.”

The council’s administration, however, has said the proposed savings are even more vital than before, due to the economic strife caused by Covid-19, with a target of £250,000 in savings for this year.

However, Willie Sawyers, deputy leader, said that the authority also had a commitment to ensuring better opportunities for young people.

He said: “A further report will be brought back to committee on how we propose to support young people and this will include details of the Scottish Government announcement last month that £100 million would be made available for Targeted Employment and Training support and a commitment of £50m of this to a youth job guarantee.”