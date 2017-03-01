St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright feels the pressure is all on Rangers for tonight’s Ibrox encounter despite describing his team’s weekend first-half performance as the worst of his tenure.

But Wright warned his players not to be the team that the Light Blues find their range against.

Saints missed the chance to move three points behind Rangers in the Premiership when they lost 2-0 at home to Kilmarnock, following a first 45 minutes which Wright branded “diabolical”.

But they have another opportunity to cut the gap as Rangers bid to avoid a third consecutive defeat under caretaker manager Graeme Murty.

“The pressure is on Rangers because they are expected to be challenging for second,” said Wright, who confirmed at the weekend that he had not received any approach from the Ibrox club over their managerial vacancy.

“We are doing great to be only six points behind them. So the pressure is all on Rangers. They are at home, they have had a few bad results, their fans will be demanding a response.

“And I think that will make it a difficult game for us.

“The one thing Rangers will have is possession. They have created a lot of chances, they haven’t maybe taken those chances, and that’s the one aspect of their game that has let them down this season. They have admitted that themselves.

“We have to make sure we are right and limit them to very few opportunities, because the worry for us is they all of a sudden start taking those chances. That would cause us a problem.”

Saints have drawn twice against Rangers this season.