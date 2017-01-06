All the pressure is on Hibees says Dundee United midfielder

Willo Flood believes a Dundee United/Hibs clash can be a decider in the Championship promotion race.

But it won’t be at Easter Road.

The Tangerines’ midfield driving force agrees this is a massive game but has too much respect for the rest of the division to label it a winner-takes-all affair.

He knows there will be far too many twists and turns between now and the end of the campaign for it to be that.

“For me, people are making a big thing of this game, maybe too big!” he said.

“The opinion seems to be whoever wins this is going to win the league.

“That’s not the case and the big one between us is going to be when they come to Tannadice (in March).

“At that stage of the season it could be a decider but, even then, let’s see where the points total is at the end of that game.

“This one we want to win and so will they but there is a lot to be done after before anything is decided.

“There are a lot of tough places to go in this league, so it isn’t just about what Hibs and Dundee United do when they play each other.

“Our results at Dumbarton show that and places like Queen of the South, Ayr, Raith Rovers and Falkirk are all difficult.”

The straight-talking Dubliner is also able to keep a sense of perspective when it comes to the debate over which of the two promotion favourites is under most pressure to escape the Championship this term.

Put another way, he takes it all with a pinch of salt, though that doesn’t stop him adding to the mind games.

“Since you’re asking, there is no pressure on us. People keep saying there is pressure but it is on Hibs.

“They’ve been in this division three years already and need to get out of it.

“They have a big budget, they’ve signed two players already going into this transfer window and they have a big fan base behind them.

“They have fallen off a bit in the second half of the season in the last few years as well, so that adds to it for them.

“We just go about our business and let’s see where it takes us.

“But you know what? I’m not thinking about anyone but Dundee United at this moment in time. If we do what we can do, we will be up there come the end of the season.”

What is on his mind is getting three points tonight that will see the Tangerines back at the top of the division.

United have taken four points from the two meetings of the teams so far and he sees no reason why that can’t become seven.

“We’ve put up a good show against them in the two games this season and we know if we turn up and play the way we can play, we’ll cause them and anyone else problems. That’s just a fact.

“Down there in October I was injured. But I watched the lads in training that week. They worked hard on stuff in training, on having a good solid shape and hitting them on the counter.

“On the day of the game the boys defended very well and, after big William (Edjenguele) equalised with a great header, we probably should have gone on and won.

“All the performance lacked that day was finishing off one of the counter-attacks.

“Then we got a very good win over them at Tannadice a month ago, so we have a right to feel we can do well in this one.

“And that’s what the aim is.”