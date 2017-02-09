President of Dundee bowling club hits out at £200 charity box theft

The president of a Dundee bowling club has hit out after thieves raided its premises and stole £200 that had been collected for charity.

Members of Dundee Indoor Bowling Club in Miln Street were alerted to the break-in after damage was discovered in the bar area on Tuesday morning.

The intruders forced their way into the building before breaking part of the grille which covered the bar.

The culprits made off with three charity tins that members had donated cash to, although other items in the bar were left untouched.

The containers had been collecting cash for two cancer charities and a charity for children with autism.

Ronald Collie, 77, president of Dundee Indoor Bowling Club, told the Tele that he feared those responsible would never be caught.

He said: “It was terrible really — it is for charity after all.

“We’re obviously glad that they never managed to break the barrier fully and get to the drink.

“But because it’s for charity, you can tell what kind of people they are.

“We managed to get the barrier fixed for security purposes and we have spoken to the police, but we don’t think it’s likely that we’ll find them.”

Despite the theft, Mr Collie insists that the charities will not miss out entirely.

He added: “We will still be able to raise money for the charities.

“We have a few things in place for that.”

Police have appealed for information to help them trace those responsible.

A spokeswoman said: “We are appealing for information after three charity boxes collectively containing a three-figure sum of money were stolen after a break-in to Dundee Indoor Bowling Club in Miln Street, Dundee.

The charity boxes were stolen sometime between 8.55pm on Monday 6 February and 10.55am on Tuesday 7 February.

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/3395/17 or any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”