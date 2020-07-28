Presenter Martel Maxwell gets on her bike for Dundee Cyclathon

Tele columnist and TV star Martel Maxwell is urging people to get on their bikes and take part in a new challenge.

Dundee Cyclathon Challenge takes place from August 3-9, and will raise money to support local children who are living in poverty.

The Homes Under The Hammer presenter, whose column features in the Tele each Wednesday, is taking part in the challenge with two of her sons.

She said: “I have already joined the Cyclathon with two of my sons, Monty and Chester, because it is a great way for everyone of all ages and levels of fitness to set themselves a goal and have fun in achieving it indoors or outdoors.

“By going for a spin at your own pace, you can raise money through your efforts to provide life’s essentials like food, nappies, toiletries and gas and electricity in the home for those who desperately need it.”

With less than a week to go before the start of Cyclathon week, cyclists can join the event either on their own, with family or as a team with friends from school, college, club or work.

Entrants choose their own route and distance and will win a hero’s medal and certificate with the opportunity to enter a lucky draw to win exciting prizes.

She joined Pat O’Connor, president of the Rotary Club of Claverhouse and Abi Abubaker, head of the Al Maktoum College of Higher Education, to encourage all local cyclists to get on their bikes and register for the Cyclathon via the dedicated website, www.dundeecyclathon.com .