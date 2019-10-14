Prescription medication amongst items stolen from Dundee alcohol recovery facility

Prescription medication and a sum of money are some of the items that have been stolen from a purpose-built alcohol-free accommodation centre in Dundee.

The sneak-in theft took place at Jericho House at around 5am on July 11.

Entry was gained to an office through an outside window and items, including a three-figure quantity of cash, a cordless drill, a jacket and assorted tools were stolen.

Quantities of prescription medication belonging to some of the service users at the facility were also stolen.

Officers would like to trace two men who were seen on CCTV in the immediate vicinity at the time.

The first man is described as being about 5ft 8in and of medium build. He was wearing a grey hooded top with black sleeves, black and white Adidas jogging bottoms and black and white Nike Airmax trainers.

The second man is described as being around 5ft 10in, wearing a navy rain jacket with a hood, distinctive baggy navy jeans and black trainers.

Police are also looking to trace a taxi driver who was driving a silver Peugeot Partner or similar-type car, who dropped these two men off at Tay Square shortly before 5am.

A statement from police said: “There is no suggestion the taxi driver is involved in the theft, but he or she may have vital information regarding the suspects that could assist our investigation.

“If you have any information that could assist our inquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”