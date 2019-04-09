Preparation under way for flood scheme at Dundee beach

Preparation works for the Broughty Ferry flood protection scheme are under way as of today.

Investigations will determine the ground conditions and ground water levels for future constructions under the scheme.

Dundee City Council has employed contractor BAM Ritchies to undertake the works. The contractors will be at various points between Douglas Terrace and Beach Crescent from 8am-5pm for the next four weeks.

The exploratory investigations will help to inform on the structural design and construction method for the final flood prevention scheme.

Traffic management will be used in short sections in the localised areas to ensure the safety of the workforce and road users.

The scheme is looking to prevent flooding risks within large areas of Broughty Ferry, which would see estimated costs in the region of £97 million with 450 properties at risk.

Plans are to build a one metre high wall to the rear (roadside) of the footway, with enhancements to the footway to be carried out alongside the wall works.

In February it was reported sand dunes between the Glass Pavilion and the castle were to be widened and raised to five metres to reduce coastal erosion as part of the scheme.

More information on the scheme can be found on the council’s website.