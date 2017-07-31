A Premiership club with Premiership facilities — that’s how striker Scott McDonald views Dundee United.

The former Australian international admits the chance to work at the Tangerines’ St Andrews University training headquarters on a daily basis was one of the reasons he turned his back on a string of other offers.

And he is determined, that even if his time at the club extends no further than the year-long deal he signed this week, when he packs his bags next summer it will be with United heading to the top flight.

“I was fortunate enough to do my A licence coaching course at St Andrews last year when the SFA were in between setting up their stuff down at Hearts’ complex, where these courses are now based,” said the 33-year-old.

“It was tremendous that week and I got another look around the training ground when I came up to speak to the manager last week.

“It’s a big attraction for me coming here, the facilities are great, everything is on site and the pitches you do your work on are brilliant.

“It brings home to you that this is a Premiership club, we all know that and it’s up to us to get it back to where it belongs.”

Willo Flood, his former team-mate at both Celtic and Middlesbrough, also played a significant role in persuading him to head for these parts and McDonald agrees with boss Ray McKinnon’s assertion that the two can play similar roles.

“Willo said a lot of nice things about this place. He’s been here three or four times in his career and has a great affinity with the football club, a bit like me at Motherwell.

“I’m here to do a job, score goals, but hopefully my experience can help the boys, especially for attacking purposes.

“McMullan, King, Keatings, Fraser — some of these players have big futures here. Hopefully I can be a part of that and enjoy their success this coming year.

“That said, if I do my bit on the pitch, that’s the biggest thing. Scoring goals is the best way I can help the team.”