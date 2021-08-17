Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Dundee FC

Premier Sports to screen Dundee, Dundee United, Raith and St Johnstone quarter-final ties live

By Ewan Smith
August 17, 2021, 4:56 pm
Premier Sports will screen all four League Cup quarter-final ties live next month
Dundee, Dundee United, Raith and St Johnstone will have their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final ties shown live on TV next month.

Dundee will host league cup holders Saints on Wednesday 22nd September. United host Hibernian 24 hours later.

Raith travel to Celtic on Thursday 23rd September after they reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 1994.

Raith Rovers knocked Aberdeen out of the Premier Sports Cup to set up a last eight clash with Celtic

All three games will be screened live by tournament sponsors Premier Sports, alongside Rangers v Livingston.

Dundee clinched their clash with Saints after a 1-0 win over Motherwell.

But the Perth side were pushed all the way by Arbroath, eventually seeing off the Championship side on penalties.

United also needed penalties to dispose of Ayr United and set up a mouth-watering tie against Hibs.

Rovers saw off Aberdeen to set up a glamour Glasgow trip to face Celtic – the club they beat when they lifted the League Cup 27 years ago.

