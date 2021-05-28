Premier Sports Cup draw: Dundee United, Dundee, Dunfermline and Raith Rovers learn group stage rivals – plus fate of Angus and Fife clubs revealed

The newly branded Premier Sports Cup draw has been made for this season’s group stage.

All but one of Tayside, Angus and Fife’s clubs were in the hat, with last season’s winners St Johnstone receiving a bye along with Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibs.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join those clubs in the last 16 of the competition.

Group matches are slated to begin on the weekend of July 10/11.

Here’s how the teams fared…

Dundee United

Dundee

Dunfermline

Raith Rovers

The draw in full

Group A: Hearts; Inverness CT; Peterhead; Cove Rangers; Stirling Albion.

Group B: Dundee United; Arbroath; East Fife; Elgin City; Kelty Hearts.

Group C: Ross County; Dundee; Forfar Ath; Montrose; Brora Rangers.

Group D: Livingston; Raith Rovers; Alloa Ath; Cowdenbeath; Brechin City.

Group E: Hamilton Accies; Ayr United; Falkirk; Albion Rovers; Edinburgh City.

Group F: Motherwell; Queen of the South; Airdrieonians; Annan Ath; Queen’s Park.

Group G: Kilmarnock; Greenock Morton; Clyde; Stranraer; East Kilbride.

Group H: St Mirren; Dunfermline Ath; Stenhousemuir; Partick Thistle; Dumbarton.