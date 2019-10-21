Premature baby fundraiser in Angus town targeted by callous thieves

Brazen thieves have stolen items that were to be sold as part of a charity fundraiser for premature babies.

Ethel Soutar, along with other volunteers, was hosting the table top sales event at the Masonic Hall in Forfar in aid of premature babies at Ninewells Hospital.

The list of stolen items included a wig and a suitcase.

Ethel branded the person responsible “sickening” for stealing from such a worthy cause.

She said: “I was shocked. I just couldn’t believe that somebody would just walk out with something from a charity sale.

“We didn’t see them stealing it. I was just walking around tidying up, it was chock-a-block with folk.

“We noticed that the wig had been stolen, they had left the box. It was a real wig with real hair.

“A couple of hours later we noticed a suitcase had been stolen from the hallway. I don’t know what else has been stolen. The suitcase was a good one.

“It’s sickening.”

Ethel, who owns Kool Krafts store in High Street, Forfar, went on: “I do fundraising all year round.

“I have a shop and I run tombola in the shop.

“I collect cardigans and hats from knitters.

“You’ve got shops for everything else but you don’t have shops for premature babies.”

The table top sale sold everything from handbags, scarves, socks, wool, bric-a-brac and various other goodies, and managed to raise £233.

Despite the anger and disappointment at the theft, Ethel is ploughing ahead with her charity activities.

The next fundraiser she will be hosting is a coffee morning and tea afternoon craft fair next week.

The event will also raise funds for the same cause.

Anyone is invited along to the day, which takes place on Saturday at St John’s Church hall, Forfar.

The event runs from 10am-4pm.