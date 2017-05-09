Pregnant British YouTube star killed in Thailand scooter accident

A pregnant British woman has been killed in a scooter accident in Thailand, her boyfriend has said.

Sophie Emma Rose, 41, originally from Blackpool in Lancashire, died in the crash in Thalang, Phuket, on Monday.

Her boyfriend, Danny Glass, 29, from Margate in Kent, was also injured.

He paid tribute to his partner on Facebook, saying: “I am in total shock as I’ve lost the most precious person I had ever connected with.”

He added: “She was also pregnant so I lost my child too.”

Ms Rose, who lived in Phuket, featured in national newspaper reports last year after saying women should breastfeed until their children are aged eight.

She uploaded videos of her breastfeeding her five-year-old son and her life abroad in her YouTube channel, Sophie’s Joy.

Last Thursday, she gave viewers an update on her pregnancy.

The Phuket News reported that she was crushed to death under an 18-wheeled truck when the motorbike she was riding pillion on swerved to avoid a parked car.

Mr Glass, who was driving the motorbike, suffered minor injuries and the 30-year-old truck driver later surrendered himself to police, it added.

The Foreign Office said: “We are providing support to a British man who was injured in a road traffic accident in Thalang, Thailand, and are in contact with the local police.”