News / Court Predator, 74, jailed for sex attacks on children in Perthshire and Angus By Jamie Buchan August 18, 2021, 4:17 pm Updated: August 18, 2021, 5:52 pm Alan Williams is led away in handcuffs at Perth Sheriff Court. A predatory pensioner who preyed on two young children for nearly a decade has been jailed for four years. Alan Williams, 74, sexually abused the brother and sister after befriending their father, Perth Sheriff Court heard. He was found guilty after trial of lewd and indecent acts against the youngsters at locations in Perthshire and Angus between June 1999 and June 2008.