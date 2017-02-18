Praise for staff at Dundee care home

A Dundee care home has been given a glowing report by inspectors.

Benvie Care Home, in Lochee, has been hailed for the quality of care it provides, following a recent visit by the Care Inspectorate.

Owned and managed by Duncare Ltd, the home provides care for up to 60 people with a range of needs.

The home was given an overall “very good” rating in a report which stated: “Benvie Care Home had a warm and friendly atmosphere and people living there told us they were very happy with their care and the staff.

“We were particularly impressed with the domestic staff, who also provided people with reassurance and support when they needed it.”

Picture shows staff at the home celebrating its “very good” grading.