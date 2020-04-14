Praise for waste team at Angus Council during coronavirus lockdown

Staff at Angus Council have been redeployed to help make sure bin collections run like clockwork during the coronavirus lockdown.

Numbers on the council’s waste services team had fallen by around a third in recent weeks – however, thanks to other members of pitching in, almost all bin collections are being done as normal.

Councillor Mark Salmond, communities convener at the council, has since praised the team for their efforts: “We are hugely proud of the shift that our waste collection teams are putting in during exceptional times.

“Their work is helping to maintain public health during the most serious public health emergency we have seen in our lifetimes.

“But, in thanking them for everything they are doing, we also need to thank our communities for the responsible way they are dealing with their waste and recycling.

“There’s no disputing that having to spend more time indoors over a long period of time leads to more domestic waste being generated.

“And yet the indicators are that people appear to be trying to help us keep that waste to a minimum when it comes to kerbside collections.”