Praise for ‘brilliant’ delivery driver who dragged trolley through snow to complete deliveries

A delivery driver has been praised for his “brilliant” efforts after battling to complete his deliveries by dragging a trolley on foot through the snow.

Shaun Dickson, who works at Asda’s Milton store, was spotted as he was making deliveries in Monifieth earlier this week.

One woman, Lou, tweeted her praise for Shaun saying that he “deserves some recognition”.

She wrote: “Treacherous conditions at mine and he’s abandoned van and trailed all the shopping up to the house whose delivery he was making!!!”

Shaun resorted to dragging a trolley through the snow while making deliveries to a number of places, including a nursery and nursing home.

Although the main roads were drivable, a lot of the side streets were deep in snow.

“When I got into work I saw there was a nursery and a nursing home on the list of orders and I knew I couldn’t let them down,” he said.

“I think it’s important to lead by example. All the drivers have been taking trolleys with them.

“The trolleys are hard to push in the snow so yesterday I was trying to find sledges instead but, as you can imagine, we’ve sold out.”

Kind-hearted Shaun, who has worked at the Dundee store for 15 years and lives in Arbroath, also dropped off essentials to a vulnerable customer on Friday after her shopping was cancelled due to the bad weather.

Record day for store on Friday

Asda Dundee Milton Store manager James Carachie says he’s so proud of the way Shaun and his team have coped with the bad weather.

He said: “Shaun has done a brilliant job, 100%, in treacherous conditions.

“There was a vulnerable customer we couldn’t deliver to yesterday because the weather was too bad to get a van out to her.

“I spoke to her and found out she lives out near Shaun so we got some essentials sorted out for her, like bread and milk, and the store paid for them. Shaun dropped them off for her on his way home.

“There’s still quite a bit of snow on the ground, and yesterday was a record day for us – the most groceries we’ve ever picked and packed.

“We just haven’t been able to get out to every customer over the past couple of days, so we’re working hard to catch up.

“The whole team have been brilliant this week – the pickers and packers working hard to get the shopping out in the vans and the drivers out in all weathers.”