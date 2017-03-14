A “powerful” and “hard hitting” photography exhibition highlighting the realities of life for women in the sex industry will be shown in Holyrood.

Inside Outside was led by a Dundee photographer and will open in the garden lobby of the Scottish Parliament today.

The exhibition — which follows recent reports by the Tele of on-street prostitution in Dundee — features photography by women who have been involved in the sex industry in Scotland.

Kathryn Rattray, a local photographer who guided and encouraged the women taking the pictures, said: “I accepted the offer to work on this project because I felt that it was a really good opportunity for the women and for me.

“The project has grown and grown and grown and I don’t think anybody thought it would be as rewarding as it has been.

“The pictures are incredibly beautiful and just from looking at them you can get an understanding of each of the girls. I’m really proud and the girls are really proud of their pictures — they really are beautiful.”

Kathryn also organised the #Iwearthemaskforyou campaign.

She explained: “I wear the mask for you is a movement of solidarity to the millions of women involved in prostitution every day. The masks are currently suspended in Meadow Mill.”

Sinead Daly, manager of the Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre for Dundee and Angus, described it as “hard hitting” and “powerful”.

She added: “We’re trying to get as many people to see it as possible. It’s held at the Parliament because that is where the policy makers operate.

“We are advocating for change in legislation. If people can’t go I would encourage them to visit the Inside Outside blog where you can see excerpts of the women’s work.”