Powerful artwork by Dundee surgeon showing medics caring for patient put on display

A stunning piece of art by a Tayside surgeon showing medics caring for a sick patient could play a key role in boosting blood donor numbers.

The striking oil on canvas work, named Trauma and painted by Alastair Faulkner, has been put on display at The Caird Hall.

The building’s Maryatt Hall is one of Tayside’s main centres for blood donation during the pandemic.

Health officials are keen to ensure the pandemic does not put people off attending centres.

Alastair, a 32-year-old trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at Ninewells Hospital, wanted to create something that “represents everything good about the NHS”.

It features eight local frontline health workers, including himself, caring for a patient.

He said: “The only way to see it is if you come to give blood or to get your vaccine [The Caird Hall is also one of the area’s main vaccination centres].

“I think it’s a great opportunity to entice people who maybe hadn’t thought about giving blood.

“This is the first time I’ve had any of my works displayed publicly so this is also a huge moment for me in terms of my own artistic career.

“I’m just so thrilled that the painting resonated with people and they decided to do this.”

The work is also raising cash for NHS Charities Together after being included in a fundraising art book named Portraits for NHS Heroes.

Blood donation classed as essential travel

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) say volunteer numbers are still strong.

A spokesperson said: “During the pandemic we’ve had a fantastic response from donors which we’re extremely grateful for.

“We would encourage people to continue to make a special effort to give blood in the coming days, weeks and months.

“Giving blood is classed as essential travel by the Scottish Government and you’re able to give blood just seven days after receiving your Covid-19 vaccination.”

Susan Gillan, Caird Hall manager, added: “We hope that blood donors can take a moment to admire this fine painting and remind themselves just how important their donation is to NHS patients.

“We are really proud to have hosted the Dundee Blood Donor Centre in the Marryat Hall throughout the pandemic and now pleased to help bring Alastair’s artwork to a wider audience.”

Alastair is also selling prints with £5 of every sale going towards the NHS Tayside charity: the Tayside Health Fund.

For more information on the nearest donation location and to book an appointment, visit SNBTS’ website or call them on 0345 90 90 999.