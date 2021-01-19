Tuesday, January 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Sheltered housing flats left on the cold side after five power cuts leave folk with no heating

by James Simpson
January 19, 2021, 9:33 am Updated: January 19, 2021, 10:30 am
Power cuts sheltered housing
Margaret Symons.

Sheltered housing residents have been advised they “could face more power cuts” after suffering five incidents since Hogmanay.

Exasperated locals living on Bruce Street and Hill Street are among a group of tenants that have suffered power outages for several hours at a time one local claimed.

A spokesman for Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) confirmed there had been numerous issues since Hogmanay which engineers were working on.

