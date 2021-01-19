Sheltered housing residents have been advised they “could face more power cuts” after suffering five incidents since Hogmanay.
Exasperated locals living on Bruce Street and Hill Street are among a group of tenants that have suffered power outages for several hours at a time one local claimed.
A spokesman for Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) confirmed there had been numerous issues since Hogmanay which engineers were working on.
