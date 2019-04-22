Power cut closes Overgate and DCA as Dundee city centre traffic lights fail

A power cut has affected a series of shops and businesses in Dundee city centre.

The DCA is closed temporarily and stores in the Overgate Shopping Centre are shut.

Traffic lights in Greenmarket are not working, and police are directing traffic.

It is also affecting businesses in the Greenmarket area and a Premier Inn in the city are also said to be affected.

The incident began affecting properties just after 11am.

DCA posted on Twitter: “Due to a power cut in the local area we’ve had to temporarily close the building. Apologies for the inconvenience – we’ll update you as soon as we can.”

Due to a power cut in the local area we’ve had to temporarily close the building. Apologies for the inconvenience – we’ll update you as soon as we can. — DCA (@DCAdundee) April 22, 2019

SSE say its engineers were alerted to reports of a fault on the underground cable network in the centre of Dundee at 11.03am.

A statement said: “This fault initially affected 38 properties in the Overgate area of Dundee

“Our engineers are on site switching the network to restore power to our customers in stages and expect to have all supplies restored by 1.30pm this afternoon.

“We’re still investigating the cause of this fault but our priority at the moment is to restore power as quickly as possible.

A spokesperson added: “We’d like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused and thank them for their patience as our engineers work to restore their power as quickly and as safely as possible.”