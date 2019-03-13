Wednesday, March 13th 2019 Show Links
Power cut closes Dundee pub today

by James Simpson
March 13, 2019, 12:17 pm Updated: March 13, 2019, 12:19 pm
A notice on The Counting House pub in Dundee this morning
A city centre pub is due to reopen within the coming minutes following a power cut this morning.

Customers were left scratching their heads shortly before midday after the doors to The Counting House on Reform Street remained closed.

One punter said they were waiting to get in before they noticed a sign saying the pub was closed until further notice due to a “technical fault”.

A spokeswoman for the Wetherspoon premises said the venue would be opening “imminently” but only for beverages.

She added: “The premises was closed this morning due to a power cut. The Counting House will be reopening imminently but will only be serving drinks at this time.”

