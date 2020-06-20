Poverty blamed for high Covid-19 death rate in North East of Dundee

Poverty and social deprivation are being blamed for high numbers of Covid-19 deaths in one Dundee hot spot.

Figures released by the National Records of Scotland show 38 deaths related to Covid-19 have occurred in the North East ward of the city.

A further break down reveals that 15 of those were in Linlathen and Mid Craigie, 12 in Fintry and 11 in West Pitkerro.

In terms of death toll per population, Linlathen topped the table with 288 per 100,000 people, while Stobswell registered just 18.

Perth Road has also suffered a proportionately high number of cases, with 14 deaths.

Across Dundee, 165 Covid-19 related deaths have been registered.

Jim Malone, former Labour party candidate for the North East ward, was aware of many deaths and coronavirus cases locally.

He commented: “I think it would be fair to say that most people around here know someone who has not only had the virus but, sadly, who has also died from it.

“I know people who have passed away because of the virus and I think if you asked most people they would tell you they also know someone.”

The ward has high social deprivation levels – a fact which has been well-documented,” he added.

“Poverty and social deprivation can lead to general poor health making it much more likely that people are at risk from catching the virus.

“This is an area that unfortunately does suffer from poverty and deprivation and, as a result, I think we have been harder hit by the virus.”

He added: “We also have a number of care homes in the area and there have been a number of deaths in those.

“It has been a very difficult time for everyone in this area with most of us seeing the effects of this virus first hand.”

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson told the Tele he was concerned to learn Perth Road had suffered a Covid-19 death rate higher than the city average and said “every death was a tragedy”.

Mr Macpherson said: “I will be getting in touch with the chief executive of Dundee City Council and the Dundee Health and Social Care partnership about it.

“We need to know why this has happened so we can understand more about this illness and learn how we can protect people from it.

“We need to be able to understand what measures we have to take to trace and protect our communities.”

Meanwhile, in other areas of the city, Menzieshill and Charleston had nine deaths, as have Logie and Blackness and the Docks and Wellgate area, while several areas have seen five including the West End, Baxter Park, Craigie and Craigiebank, Douglas East and Kirkton.

Broughty Ferry West has had 11 deaths but there have been only two in Broughty Ferry East.