Dundee charity given helping hand by makers of the Pot Noodle

A Dundee charity which hailed the “power of the Pot Noodle” in providing support to the vulnerable has been given a helping hand – by the makers of the fast food favourite.

The Safe Zone Bus has been offering support to people in the city during lockdown while parked at its base on Court Street.

The project – which traditionally operated in the city centre helping revellers on Friday and Saturday nights – has dished out Pot Noodles to those in need, with organisers saying the nature of making the food and the time it takes gives them an opportunity to have a chat with their service users.

After the charity’s story appeared in the Tele back in September, makers of the Pot Noodle, Unilever, decided to get involved.

Spokeswoman for the Safe Zone Bus, Arwen Elder, said: “When the Evening Telegraph covered the service a few weeks ago, using the headline ‘Power of the Pot Noodle’, the team at Pot Noodle got in touch with us to say they were delighted to see how we were using their product as part of our outreach service.

“They very generously donated 600 Pot Noodles to us, to help support the service over the coming winter months and we were thrilled to receive them and they went straight out on to shifts.”

© Mhairi Edwards

The donation also means the charity will be able to operate in new areas around the city.

Arwen added: “We will trial two new areas on a Sunday in the coming weeks. We will be in Charleston from 2-4pm and Menzieshill from 4.30-6.30pm on Sunday December 6, 13 and 20, offering outreach support.

“Anyone can come along and have some hot food and tea or coffee and our staff can provide a range of support on issues such as debt, benefits, sexual health, substance misuse and housing.

“We can also provide provide support to those who are struggling or feeling low as a result of the pandemic.”

© Mhairi Edwards

Co-founder Neil Sneddon, who sits on the steering group for Safe Zone Street Outreach, explained the benefits to giving out the tasty treats.

He said: “While working with vulnerable people in Dundee through the bus we have discovered the power of the Pot Noodle. It not only provides a hot meal but the time it can take to get ready gives us three or four minutes to actually engage with the person waiting for it.

“That can give us all the time we need to learn about that person and their life and needs and how best we can help them.”