Potless: Dundee dealer told cops he was growing £23K cannabis stash because he was unemployed

A drug dealer’s £23,000 stash was sniffed out by police after they caught a strong whiff of cannabis coming from his flat.

Dopey Darren Brown, 31, approached officers dealing with a firearms incident while clutching freezer bags that he was using to store the drug.

His Dens Road flat was later searched after officers had earlier smelled cannabis coming from the block while they dealt with the other incident.

Thousands of pounds worth of cannabis along with scales, grinders and exactly £1,000 in cash were seized following a raid on Brown’s home.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the officers were on static point just before midnight on the night in question and had witnessed an item drop from Brown’s flat.

Brown, in possession of the empty freezer bags, later approached the officers in a “highly agitated” and “worried” state. Due to his demeanour, he was asked to walk slowly and keep his hands visible.

They were unable to leave the position but once the incident had been resolved, they discovered the item was a large bag of what appeared to be cannabis. This was contained in freezer bags similar to ones Brown had been clutching.

Prosecutor Eilidh Robertson said: “Officers outside the accused’s flat had earlier detected a strong smell of cannabis. A point was kept on his door so it could be secured.

“A warrant was executed on July 2 and several quantities of cannabis were recovered from inside his home. Some had been sub-divided and larger batches weighted 566.9g and 514.8g respectively.

“The small batches all weighed 1g and some weighed 5g. A plastic tub containing exactly £1,000 was recovered along with £99.50 in cash.”

Brown later handed himself in to police where he said: “I’m not working, that’s why I’m doing it. I know I’m getting kept, I know it’s a five-figure sum.

“I’m holding it for somebody else.”

The haul was later analysed and found to have a potential street value of £23,230 if it was sub-divided further.

Brown pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between July 1-2 on Dens Road.

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay opted to reserve mitigation until social work reports have been prepared on Brown.

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence until September and allowed Brown’s bail order to continue.