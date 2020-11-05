Pothole repairs welcomed in Broughty Ferry but residents brand it a ‘short-term’ fix

A raft of repairs are being carried out to fix potholes that have been plaguing a city suburb.

The long-awaited work is to be carried out at Dunshelt Road, Kennoway Place and Edzell Street.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said he had been pushing for the repairs after a number of complaints from local residents.

One local said: “These potholes have been causing issues for many locals and others who use the streets.

“The problems are worst at the junctions where all the traffic stops and starts.

“We would all prefer it if the roads were resurfaced but that obviously is not going to happen.

“Patching helps a bit but it won’t be long before the winter weather causes yet further issues.

“All it takes is bad weather and the gritters and snow ploughs out, combined with snow and rain and the problem will be as bad as ever again.

“We do welcome the action that is being taken and are grateful to Councillor Duncan, but it seems to be yet another short-term measure rather than fixing the roads on a more permanent basis.”

© Mhairi Edwards

Meanwhile, Mr Duncan claimed he had raised the issue with the city council’s roads maintenance partnership.

He said: “Some serious potholes have been an issue at these streets for some time now.

“I have received dozens of complaints about them and the problems they have been causing.

“Not only have they been a hazard for motorists but they have also been causing issues for pedestrians, push bike riders and anyone who has to cross here in a buggy or for mums with pushchairs.

“I have been told that an order has been raised for pothole repairs to be carried out at these locations.”

Mr Duncan also said the area has been identified for structural inlay works, which will be carried out later in the year.

He added: “In an ideal world I would far rather that the surface at these roads was completely redone.

“Some of these surfaces have been down for 40 to 50 years since many of the houses were built.

“However in the current economic climate that is not going to be possible unfortunately.

“Despite numerous complaints over many years these potholes have just continued to be patched and filled in.

“What is to be happening isn’t the best solution but it is something and it is a compromise and I think we need to be content with that at this time.”

Dundee City Council was approached for comment.