‘Potential’ partner lined up for Dundee post office shut down by blaze

A post office that closed down after a fire is likely to re-open in early 2020.

Barnhill Post Office in Broughty Ferry closed down after the building was destroyed by a blaze on Halloween last year.

The fire was within the staffing area of MS News at Campfield Square, and was so extensive the ceiling collapsed.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire.

Now, correspondence seen by the Tele has revealed Post Office bosses have lined up a firm to take on the unit.

It is thought it will be early next year before the branch re-opens so building work can be carried out.

The Post Office has refused to officially confirm the move but has said it has been in discussions with a “potential” new partner.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Since the post office closed, residents of Barnhill have had to travel into Broughty Ferry or Monifieth for their nearest service.

Ferry councillor Philip Scott has welcomed the apparent progress.

He said: “It’s just really good news. I think a post office is kind of part of a community, it’s just great to have it back.”

Councillor Craig Duncan also welcomed the news, saying residents had noticed the newsagents appears to be on the verge or reopening and had queried with him whether the post office within would open at the same time.

Barnhill Post Office – an update : Residents may have noticed that the MSN Newsagents unit in Campfield Square… Posted by Councillor Craig Duncan, working for Broughty Ferry on Sunday, 6 October 2019

Posting on social media, he said: “At the moment, details remain commercially sensitive, but it is potentially very good news, and I will update residents further just as soon as I have permission to do so.”

A spokesman for the Post Office said: “We are in advanced discussions with a potential new partner willing to provide post office services in Barnhill.

“They are currently progressing through our recruitment process, so we are unable to comment further at this stage.”