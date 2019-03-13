Dundee flights to Stansted could move to different London airport

Air links between London and Dundee could be set for a shake up after it emerged funding for the current Stansted route is only set to be available until later this year.

The Tele has learned Dundee City Council is willing to contribute money to keep flights between the city’s airport and London Stansted going until October 31.

The local authority has pledged £145,000 to support the route as part of a public service obligation (PSO) package agreed between itself, the Department for Transport, Transport Scotland and route operators Loganair.

The proposal was distributed to councillors ahead of a meeting last night and agreed upon without prior discussion. Those involved have declined to comment on what has been agreed.

However, the Tele understands the intention is to put the arrangement out to tender so another airport can make a bid.

A source said: “The idea seems to be to try to get somewhere other than Stansted.”

For the last two years, the PSO agreement has guaranteed £3.7 million of funding for the Dundee-London link.

The council contributed £400,000, with the Scottish and Westminster governments providing £1.8m and £1.4m apiece.

The funding runs dry at the end of this month – after which the new, shorter arrangement is likely to take over.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are currently in discussions with Dundee City Council on the way forward for the Dundee-London public service obligation air link.”

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “The UK Government is in discussion with both Dundee City Council and the Scottish Government about the future of the Dundee-London route. There will be an update in due course.”

Loganair, which operates the route, and Highlands and Islands Airports Limited, which operates Dundee Airport, declined to comment.