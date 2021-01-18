Postponed Dundee v Ayr clash re-arranged for midweek date

Dundee’s postponed Championship clash with Ayr United has been re-arranged for Tuesday, January 26.

The Honest Men arrived at Dens Park on Saturday only to find the match had been called off by referee David Munro.

That was despite a morning pitch inspection deeming the surface playable, a decision the Dark Blues branded as a “fiasco”.

The two sides will try again next Tuesday in a 7.45pm kick-off.

It was the second league match in a row postponed for Dundee after last week’s trip to Raith Rovers was put back.

That was due to the Kirkcaldy side’s Scottish Cup match with Stirling Albion being re-arranged for that date.

The match at Stark’s Park will now take place on Saturday, January 30.