Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy to be deserted as last shops leave

The Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy is set to be left deserted after the final two shops announced they are to leave.

The shopping centre’s sale in 2019 grabbed national headlines after it went to auction with a minimum price of £1.

But despite a promise from the new owner to breathe new life into it, the shopping centre will now stand empty as the last two shops announced plans to close.

Lloyds Pharmacy has said they will join frozen food shop Farmfoods in moving out of the Postings, rebranded as the Kirkcaldy Centre after it was sold.

Evergold, a property development, asset management and property maintenance company, snapped up the property for £310,000 in 2019.

The pharmacy will open a new store on Kirkcaldy High Street however, they will operate a mobile unit within the service yard of the current shopping centre, until the new store opens in September.

£1 auction

It had initially been listed for auction with a minimum price of £1, prompting national attention.

The centre comprises some 21 shopping units as well as a nearly 300-space car park, but has stood largely empty for years.

A spokesperson for Lloyds Pharmacy said: “We can confirm that we will be vacating The Postings this summer and relocating to a new unit on the High Street.

“We hope to be trading here by the end of September but will be temporarily located in a portable unit within the service yard of the current shopping centre from July 5.”

They added: “We will be doing everything we can to mitigate the impact on patients, but currently don’t foresee any interruptions to our services during this transition period.”