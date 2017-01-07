A postman tried to save a man’s life while out on his morning rounds in Dundee.

Royal Mail confirmed that one of its postmen gave assistance after he found a member of the public lying on the ground in Caird Avenue, in the Coldside area.

Eyewitnesses said they saw CPR being performed prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

The 49-year-old male, who has not been named, was taken to Ninewells where he passed away.

Police cordoned off the area, near the junction with Wedderburn Street, while an investigation was carried out. They confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Andrew Hogg, 49, an offshore worker, said there were numerous police officers in the area.

Hazel Brown, 63, a retired customer assistant, saw an ambulance and a police car in attendance during Wednesday morning’s incident.

She said: “I was taking down my Christmas decorations when I noticed a section of the road was cordoned off.

“They were there for a few hours.”

Joyce Hepburn 74, who has lived in the area for six years, said: “There was a guy lying in the street.

“I was very concerned for his wellbeing.

“There were a few people around the guy prior to the arrival of the emergency services. One person was carrying out chest compressions.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen anything like that in real life.

“Those folk did brilliantly trying to help that man,” she said.

A Royal Mail spokeswoman confirmed while out on delivery a postman found a member of the public lying in Caird Avenue.

She added: “He immediately called emergency services and gave assistance to the individual where possible. Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends at this time.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland attended at Caird Avenue at about 11am on Wednesday, following concern for a 49-year-old man requiring medical treatment.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he died.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”