A postie was fined for punching his former employer in a pub.

Donnan Kilburn, 37, admitted assaulting Martin Wood at the Ancrum Arms on November 4 last year.

He repeatedly punched Mr Wood on the head at the Logie Street pub.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Kilburn became annoyed by Mr Wood being obstructive towards him throughout the evening.

Kilburn, of Cleghorn Street, was fined £300 by Sheriff George Way.