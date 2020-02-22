Poster homage to talented local busker at his famous spot on the Cowgate

A homage to a popular Dundee busker has appeared at the site where he entertained thousands of commuters.

Posters of Alan McWilliam, who died after a long illness, last month have been placed in and around the Cowgate underpass.

The posters show the talented acoustic guitar performer situated at his designated spot, hailing him as a “wonderful man who brought joy and sunshine to everyone he met”.

Dozens of floral tributes still remain at the site along with a number of posters, which have been welcomed by onlookers who knew the performer.

The picture of Alan which now sits proudly in the city underpass was taken by friend Glenn Millar.

He said: “Alan moved to Dundee in his teens from Glasgow and he was called the Big Yin after Billy Connelly.

“I think Alan would have loved the tribute to him at the underpass.

“The poster went up on Tuesday I believe I haven’t been down to see it yet but I’m looking forward to seeing it.

“Alan’s spirit will always be there it would be great if something could be installed there long-term.”

One passer-by said it was a “nice touch” that the posters had been installed at the site, though it remains unclear who is behind them.

He added: “My friend said there had been posters installed of Alan. I went along to have a look and I think it’s a really nice touch.

“There are loads of flowers still at the site in his memory and I hope the posters can remain there for as long as possible.

“He would always chat away to folk and always had a smile on his face. Hopefully something more permanent can be done in the years to come.”

Alan also played drums for local band Bravado, and was well-known in the live music scene, as well as because of guitar busking.

Paula Knight is a guitarist and songwriter with the band.

She said previously: “Alan was some character and he was so well-known to everybody because of his busking at the underpass in the town and also through the band.”