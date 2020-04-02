Postal staff in Dundee working alternate days to reduce virus threat

Postal staff in Dundee are working on alternate days only in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Royal Mail has moved from being a commercial operation to being a “vital national service” with contracts enabling public testing and the spread of government information to be prioritised.

Delivery of non-addressed advertising mail will also stop until the coronavirus outbreak is over.

Welcoming the move, the Communication Workers’ Union said: “In conjunction with the government we should look to maximise the opportunity for Royal Mail’s unrivalled infrastructure to be utilised in helping the country deal with the coronavirus crisis.

“This could include checking on the elderly and vulnerable to flag up any concerns, collecting and delivering food parcels and likewise with medical prescriptions and equipment.”

A spokeswoman for Royal Mail said the universal postal service provided “a lifeline to businesses and communities everywhere” and stood ready to serve the public “at this difficult time”.

She added: “We are already delivering vital government mail in relation to coronavirus, including testing kits. And we are delivering many prescriptions and hospital appointments

“This is a key priority for us. More than ever, people are relying on us.”

Postal workers classed as “vulnerable” or “at risk” are already on special leave for 12 weeks with full pay, while workers over the age of 65 are now being given the choice whether to continue working or not.