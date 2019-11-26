Post some festive cheer: Scheme to make sure OAPs have some company at Arbroath care home

One of the great joys of Christmas is having cards from friends and family pop through the letterbox.

Sadly for very many elderly people that simple pleasure no longer exists.

Now however, an Arbroath woman is taking steps to try to make sure dozens of OAPs can enjoy receiving Christmas cards this year.

Shona Preston, 28, works as an activities co-ordinator in the town’s Monkbarns Care Home.

Shona said: “I remember growing up that my mum’s house was always filled with Christmas cards bringing seasonal greetings from family and friends.

“Not so many people seem to send cards these days and it’s the older people who miss this most.

“There are also many elderly people who no longer have anyone left to send them a card and it’s really very sad and upsetting.”

She added: “This is something that they really miss because it brings so much happiness to them.

“Something as simple as this can have a huge impact on the day for an elderly person.”

Shona said that she was asking people in the community to consider writing an extra card when they’re preparing to send theirs this year and handing it into the care home.

She said: “Although I’m doing this first of all for Monkbarns, I would encourage anyone to write an extra card and hand it in to a care home close to them.”

Shona said that she had previously run a similar initiative asking people to send postcards of kindness to a local care home.

She said the scheme had been incredibly successful with hundreds of postcards being sent.

She added: “If we can do the same at Christmas time it will bring so much happiness to very many lonely people.

“A simple card can make all the difference to an elderly person’s Christmas “

Cards can be sent to Monkbarns Care Home, 14 Monkbarns Drive, Arbroath.