Post office which was hit by a fire in 2018 is set to re-open in Barnhill

A post office hit by a fire in 2018 will finally re-open more than 15 months after closing.

Barnhill Post Office was shut after the fire broke out in MS News Store, which housed the service, on Halloween 2018.

The post office will now be based in nearby Zaveri Newsagent on Abercrombie Street, and will open for business on Monday February 17.

Owner of the shop, Naeem Zaveri, said: “I’m very much looking forward to it. It’s been missed around here.”

The branch will be open seven days a week, from 6am-6pm Monday to Friday and 6am-2pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Councillor Philip Scott said: “It has been a long time without any service so it is absolutely brilliant there is going to be a post office in Barnhill. It’s a great new start to the new year.”

Councillor Craig Duncan added: “I’m really chuffed. I think customers will feel it’s a nice friendly atmosphere to go for their postal services.”

Robert Sharp, Post Office area network change manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

The Post Office is inviting customers to give their comments on the move. Visit postofficeviews.co.uk and input branch code 292820 by February 12.

You can find the link to the online survey here.