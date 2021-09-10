Post Office urged to present timetable for reopening services in six closure-hit Fife towns

The Post Office has been urged to outline when services will be reinstated in six Fife communities.

Counters are closing in Thornton, East Wemyss, Ladybank, Newport, Balmullo and St Andrews between now and November 9.

It follows an announcement by Spar in June that it would no longer be operating the loss-making services.

The Post Office has pledged to find new operators for the axed counters.

However, efforts have so far proved unsuccessful.

Despite this, North East Fife Liberal MSP Willie Rennie said the Post Office must provide a clear timetable on the reopening of services.

And he is backed by Westminster colleague Wendy Chamberlain, who presented a petition of 1,300 signatures to the House of Commons calling for services to be saved.

Ladybank Post Office was originally earmarked for closure on September 18 but this has now been delayed until October 14.

This will allow more time to find a new operator.

However, Balmullo will close on September 21, with Newport following suit on October 19.

And St Andrews Tom Morris Drive will shut on November 9.

‘People are rightly concerned’

Mr Rennie said: “This is welcome news for Ladybank.

“It will allow the Post Office more time to find a new operator and shorten the time that the community is left without these essential services.

“People are rightly concerned about these changes.

“The withdrawal of post office services has big consequences for the local community, even temporarily.

“It forces more people to travel out of town to access the services they need.

“And it adds to the pressure on other high street businesses.”

He added: “The Post Office must urgently progress the situation and provide a clear timetable for reinstating the lost counters.”

Short-term solutions

Mrs Chamberlain agreed.

She said: “The strength of the response to these closures by local people makes it clear that post office services are still needed and wanted in our communities.”

“The Post Office has assured us it understands the impact of the closures on communities, that interim services will be put in place where required and that replacements would be found as quickly as possible.”

Post Office bosses say they want to restore services as soon as they can.

But in the meantime, short-term solutions will include mobile and outreach services.