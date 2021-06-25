Post Office closures: Newport community threatens Spar boycott if services close

Villagers in Newport-on-Tay have threated to boycott their local Spar in protest at moves to close its Post Office counter.

Hundreds of people have signed a petition against the plan by Dundee-based Spar Scotland, saying they’d be lost without their Post Office.

They include business people who say they rely on the service to operate.

The paper petition is being circulated by local woman Betty Martin, who volunteers at the Rio Community Centre.

It is in addition to an online petition launched by the Liberal Democrats, which now has 755 signatures.

Betty said people were angry and upset after hearing CJ Lang’s announcement earlier this month.

And she added: “A lot of people are saying they’re going to boycott the Spar.”

I’ll have no choice but to get the bus to Dundee.” Newport artist Angie Livingstone.

Newport is one of nine communities across Fife and Tayside losing their Spar Post Office counters.

Spar said the move to shut the loss-making counters would help ensure the stores continued to operate.

‘What are they doing to Newport?’

“We can’t afford to lose our Post Office, we definitely can’t,” said Betty.

“We’re trying to keep our High Street open and we’re doing our best.

Betty has circulated the petition around local shops and businesses, as well as a sheltered housing complex in the village.

“People are fairly signing it,” she said.

“I’ve already collected a few sheets and there’s at least 200 signatures so far. That shows the strength of feeling here.”

She added: “In the last four years we’ve lost two banks, a respite hospital and a day care centre.

“What are they doing to Newport?”

Businesses area also worried about the impact the closure will have.

“One of our hotels does its banking there and others get their parcels delivered there,” said Betty.

“The Post Offices at Wormit and Tayport will never be able to cope with the onslaught if they have to take on our parcels as well.”

Newport artist Angie Livingstone is one of those who will be affected.

“I work from home and sell on Etsy mainly,” she said.

“It’s built up quite successfully over the last few years and I’m down at the Post Office all the time.

“I think it’s terrible. I don’t drive so I’ll have no choice but to get the bus to Dundee to post my work.”

A local man added: “I will definitely boycott the Spar.

“If we don’t get a new Post Office, I won’t be back in there.”

Political action against Post Office closures

Meanwhile, a motion to the Scottish Parliament by Labour MSP Alex Rowley expressing concern at the closures has achieved cross-party support.

And Fife Council has passed a separate motion asking economy convener Altany Craik to work with the Post Office and Spar to find a way forward.

Mr Craik has already written to Scottish and UK ministers to ask for a meeting with all parties in a bid to find a resolution.

Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain and MSP Willie Rennie met with Post Office representatives this week to discuss the issue.

They have gained a commitment that the Post Office will work to secure alternative locations for its services.

The politicians have pledged to work with the company to ensure the commitment is realised.