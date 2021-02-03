Possibility of ‘significant disruption’ as parts of Tayside and Fife issued with amber weather warning for snow

Parts of Angus, Perthshire and Fife are expected to be badly affected by snow this weekend after the Met Office issued an amber weather warning.

The latest update from the forecaster, which covers parts of Angus, Fife and Perthshire, is in place from midnight on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.

Dundee looks set to avoid the worst of the weather – although a yellow snow warning is currently in force for the city until noon on Sunday.

Roads could be blocked off and vehicles stranded

The forecaster warns residents of the affected areas that they are likely to experience persistent, heavy snow that could cause “significant disruption” to utilities and transport.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️ Snow across parts of Scotland

Friday 0000 – Saturday 1800 Heavy and persistent #snow is likely to lead to significant disruption to transport and utilities ❄️❄️ Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/457DOIILHw — Met Office (@metoffice) February 3, 2021

Roads may be blocked by deep snow, leaving passengers and vehicles stranded, and some communities could be cut off for several days.

The weather could also lead to “long interruptions to power supplies and other services”, the warning states, including phone coverage, water and gas.

“By Friday, snow is expected to become more widespread, persistent and heavy, and will settle at increasingly low levels,” the Met Office said.

“The heaviest snowfall should clear later on Saturday. Fresh snowfall totals of 10-15cm is possible at low-levels, with 20-30cm accumulating above about 150m.

“Some high ground exposed to strong easterly winds could see as much as 50cm building up by Saturday evening.

“However some places close to the east coast may see only small amounts of snow settling.

“The strong easterly winds will likely lead to drifting snow, temporary blizzard conditions, and ice forming on exposed power lines and phone masts.”

⚠️ Amber @metoffice warning for snow in parts of the Highlands, Grampian, Tayside, Central and Fife, running for the whole of Friday until 6pm on Saturday.#StayAtHome unless your journey is essential. Stay #WeatherAware ➡️ https://t.co/sa4eyhEUtY pic.twitter.com/uTA4cG8ped — Transport Scotland (@transcotland) February 3, 2021

The yellow weather warning covering the rest of Tayside and Fife remains unchanged. It is in place until noon on Sunday.