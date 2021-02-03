Wednesday, February 3rd 2021 Show Links
Possibility of ‘significant disruption’ as parts of Tayside and Fife issued with amber weather warning for snow

by Frances Rougvie
February 3, 2021, 11:42 am Updated: February 3, 2021, 12:26 pm
Snow in Dundee on Saturday, January 30 2021.

Parts of Angus, Perthshire and Fife are expected to be badly affected by snow this weekend after the Met Office issued an amber weather warning.

The latest update from the forecaster, which covers parts of Angus, Fife and Perthshire, is in place from midnight on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.

Dundee looks set to avoid the worst of the weather – although a yellow snow warning is currently in force for the city until noon on Sunday.

Roads could be blocked off and vehicles stranded

The forecaster warns residents of the affected areas that they are likely to experience persistent, heavy snow that could cause “significant disruption” to utilities and transport.

Roads may be blocked by deep snow, leaving passengers and vehicles stranded, and some communities could be cut off for several days.

The weather could also lead to “long interruptions to power supplies and other services”, the warning states, including phone coverage, water and gas.

“By Friday, snow is expected to become more widespread, persistent and heavy, and will settle at increasingly low levels,” the Met Office said.

© Supplied by Met Office
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for snow.

“The heaviest snowfall should clear later on Saturday. Fresh snowfall totals of 10-15cm is possible at low-levels, with 20-30cm accumulating above about 150m.

“Some high ground exposed to strong easterly winds could see as much as 50cm building up by Saturday evening.

“However some places close to the east coast may see only small amounts of snow settling.

“The strong easterly winds will likely lead to drifting snow, temporary blizzard conditions, and ice forming on exposed power lines and phone masts.”

The yellow weather warning covering the rest of Tayside and Fife remains unchanged. It is in place until noon on Sunday.