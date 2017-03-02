A police operation targeting violent crime has been praised for triggering a drop in assaults and abusive behaviour on the streets of Dundee.

Figures released by Police Scotland show that common assaults, breach of the peace, plus drunkenness and other disorders have all dropped in recent months.

A leading police chief has stated that Operation Quest — which was launched in 2015 — has helped push down the numbers and a new dedicated city centre policing team would continue this trend in the future.

The statistics showed that between April 1 and December 31 last year there were 1,577 common assaults — a drop of 8% from the previous year’s 1,717.

Breaches of the peace, including threatening behaviour and stalking, also dropped 19% from 2,113 to 1,702 in the same period. Drunkenness and other disorderly conduct fell 60% as well, from 170 to 68.

Superintendent Graeme Murdoch said: “Tayside Division launched Operation Quest in 2015 to tackle violence and anti-social behaviour across Tayside and the success of the initiative can be seen in the reduction of reports of harm and disorder in our communities.

“We started Operation Quest to reduce the number of assaults across the division and this work obviously has a knock-on effect of also reducing general disorder and anti-social behaviour.

“These reductions are a positive reflection of the hard work and professionalism of police officers and staff, as well as the excellent partnerships that we have with the local authorities, agencies and organisations across Tayside.

“The new Dundee City Centre policing team should be a real asset in improving safety and atmosphere in and around the city centre.

“In addition to continued efforts to maximise officer visibility at key times and in areas where violent crime and anti-social behaviour occurs most often, our new community policing structure will also lead to a better understanding of local trends and hotspots, with officers dedicated to working with their local communities to address issues as they arise.”