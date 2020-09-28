Positive Covid-19 case linked to Fife high school confirmed

A person linked to St Columba’s RC High School in Dunfermline has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, NHS Fife confirmed the individual is currently isolating at home with other household members.

Those who were in close contact with the confirmed case are being offered public health advice and being instructed to self-isolate for 14 days.

There is no evidence to suggest any onward transmission within the school at this stage and the risk to pupils and staff appears to be low.

The statement, posted to NHS Fife’s social media pages, also offered advice to anyone with symptoms of the virus.

It read: “NHS Fife can confirm that an individual linked to St Columba’s RC High School in Dunfermline has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Anyone who develops any of the established symptoms of the virus, such as a fever; or a loss or change in taste or smell; or a new and continuous cough, should arrange testing using the UK Government Citizens’ Portal at: https://www.nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test or by calling 0800 028 2816.

“There are a number of useful resources available for parents in Fife, with information on how best to reduce the chances of your family contracting the virus and what you should do if someone in the household develops symptoms.

POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE LINKED TO ST COLUMBA’S RC HIGH SCHOOL IN DUNFERMLINE There is no evidence to suggest any transmission within the school at this stage and the risk to pupils and staff appears to be low. Find out more:- https://t.co/Pn8S08fW9u pic.twitter.com/chrNScTYy7 — NHS Fife (@nhsfife) September 28, 2020

“These can be accessed through our dedicated Coronavirus website, at https://coronavirus.nhsfife.org/parent-info.

“Furthermore, Fife Council has made a comprehensive list of questions and answers available for parents and carers at: www.fife.gov.uk/schoolcovidfaqs.”

A total of 71 people in or linked with schools in Fife and Tayside have tested positive since the return in August, 40 of them connected to Kingspark School, in Dundee.