Arbroath photographer joins initiative to raise NHS funds as a thank you to health workers during Covid-19 crisis

An Arbroath photographer has joined a national initiative to help raise funds for the NHS as a thank you for their work during the Covid-19 crisis.

Maggie Barclay has signed up to Photographers without Frontiers, which gives families the chance to have a portrait taken while also donating to the health service.

She said: “With everything that has been going on over the last few months I wanted to give something back to the NHS and show my appreciation to them.

“People really recognise the importance of capturing special moments of our loved ones, children, family and pets, which is why we thought as photographers we should all come together in what is a very competitive industry and make a difference to a special charity.”

More than 100 photographers from all over the UK are now involved in the scheme.

All people have to do is make a minimum donation of £10 through the “NHS Charities Together” page on JustGiving.

In return they will receive a voucher which entitles them to a free portrait session with a photographer in their area and a web image for them to use online saying they have supported the NHS.