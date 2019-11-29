Portrait of Lorraine Kelly painted by Dundee University graduate unveiled live on TV as part of birthday celebrations

A portrait of Lorraine Kelly’s face painted by a University of Dundee graduate has been unveiled live on television this morning.

The portrait by Sylvia Tarvet, commissioned by a member of the team working on the Lorraine show, was presented to the host as a surprise 60th birthday present.

The team wanted it to be painted by a Dundee student to honour the TV host’s connections to the city university, of which she is a former rector.

The work was revealed to a delighted Lorraine, along with millions of ITV viewers, as part of a special edition of the show to mark the milestone birthday.

Lorraine said: “This is such an honour. That is absolutely beautiful. She’s made me look about 15 years younger. It’s amazing.”

Sylvia, who graduated with a degree in Fine Art from the University’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design in 2017, wished her subject a happy birthday in a recorded message to Lorraine that accompanied the 36cmx64cm oil painting.

“I was very honoured to be selected to paint Lorraine’s portrait and can only hope the final work does her justice,” said Fife-based Sylvia.

“I know that she is a great supporter of Duncan of Jordanstone and its graduates and, as I am trying to establish myself as an artist after graduating, this was a major commission for me.

“Normally I would meet the person I’m painting to do sketches and take my own reference photos. Of course it wasn’t possible to do that in this case because the painting was a surprise so it was a little more difficult that other portraits. I’d love to get the chance to paint her from life!

“She has a lovely, open face that is quick to smile, but I wanted to show a more contemplative side of her personality too.

“The unveiling was very nerve wracking because I really hope she likes and that I have captured not only a physical resemblance but a little of the real Lorraine – kind, contemplative and comfortable in herself.”

Sylvia was selected to exhibit at the prestigious New Contemporaries show at the Royal Scottish Academy after graduating and her work has been shown in other galleries across Scotland. As well as portraiture, she also works extensively with ceramics.